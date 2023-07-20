JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Latasha Crump Coleman, of Jackson.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes. Coleman was last seen wearing black cut-up jeans and a black shirt.

According to MBI, Coleman was last seen Tuesday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Valley Lane in Hinds County. She is believed to be in a gray 2002 Acura MDX, which has the Mississippi tag HPA8639.

Family members said Coleman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.