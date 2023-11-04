JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 47-year-old Derrick Lashawn Brown, of Jackson.

He is described as five foot ten inches tall, weighs 136 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Brown was last seen sometime in October in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Derrick L Brown (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Brown suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 911.