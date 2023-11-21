JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 47-year-old Jackson woman.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), Tamika Finley was last seen on Saturday, November 18 just after 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Methodist Home Road in Hinds County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Finley was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Family members said Finley suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.