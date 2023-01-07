JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson.

MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt around 10:00 a.m. walking in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson on Friday, January 6.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Areghan’s location can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.