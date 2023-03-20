PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert was issued for a 49-year-old McComb man.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), Ota Lampton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a skull cap on Friday, March 17 around 9:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of McKenzie Road. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Lampton is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lampton, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 601-783-7296.