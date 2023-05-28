JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Marcus W. Parker, of Jackson.

He is described as six feet four inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing black capri pants, a black t-shirt, and black jacket. According to MBI, Parker is disabled on the right leg.

Parker was last seen Sunday, May 14 around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Earl Street in Jackson.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts Parker, contact the Capitol Police Department at 601-359-3125.