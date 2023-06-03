RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 52-year-old Raymond Revice Thompson, of Pearl.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Thompson was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts with sandals on Friday, June 2 around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Harle Circle in Pearl. He was driving in a aluminum-colored 2006 Honda Accord bearing the Mississippi tag C494CT.

Family members said Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.