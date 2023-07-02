VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Leroy Early, of Vicksburg.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Early was last seen wearing a brown shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes. He has a burn mark on his left arm.

Early was last seen walking west Saturday, July 1 around 1:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Warren County.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts Early, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 911.