JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Magee woman.

Agents said Tina Mae Barnes was last seen on Saturday, November 11 around 3:00 p.m. in Vicksburg. She has a tattoo of an arrow head on her ankle.

Barnes is believed to be in a white 2016 Toyota Tacoma bearing the Mississippi tag SP22206.

Tina Mae Barnes (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information on here whereabouts can contact authorities.