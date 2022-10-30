VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Michael Amos of Vicksburg.

MBI officials said he’s five feet and nine inches tall, 180 pounds, with black and grey hair, brown eyes and a white beard.

He was last seen around 3:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 61 in Warren County on Saturday, October 29. He was last seen wearing a grey-blue jacket, blue jean shorts and a grey ball cap. MBI officials believe he was walking west from the hospital.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about his location can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-636-1761.