JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson.

MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area on Thursday, September 8.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair is judgement. Anyone with information about Smith’s location can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.