HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Toney Frazier, of Utica.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Frazier was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts with light blue flip-flops on Sunday, June 18 around 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Family members said Frazier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.