COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Benny Ray Thedford, of Wesson.

Thedford is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with no shirt.

According to MBI, Thedford was last seen Monday, June 20, around 7:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Shady Grove Lane in Copiah County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Thedford suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.