JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Jackson man.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Jerry Ellis, of Jackson, was last seen on Wednesday, December 30 around 2:00 p.m.

He was last seen in the 2000 block of Terry Road, walking in an unknown direction. Ellis was wearing a blue jacket, joggers, a skull cap and black shoes. He has “Ivory” tattooed on his chest.

Family members said Ellis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Jerry Ellis (Courtesy: MBI)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.