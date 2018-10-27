Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Richard Cooper

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for 64-year-old Richard Cooper of Edwards.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Mr. Cooper was last seen on October 15 in Edwards, MS.

Richard Cooper’s family says he left home driving a 4-door maroon Ford Taurus. They also say he does have medical issues, but does not have his medication.

Mr. Cooper is from Jackson but has been living in Edwards for the past month.

If you know where Richard Cooper is, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.