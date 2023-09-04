ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Brenda Miller, of Kosciusko.

She is described as five-foot four-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Miller was last seen Monday, September 4 just before 9:30 a.m. on Highway 12 in Attala County. She is believed to be in a navy 2007 Chevrolet Colorado bearing the Mississippi MS tag AA15095.

Family members said Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-3131 or 911.