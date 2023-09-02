UPDATE:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Alfred Joseph Leboeuf has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to MBI.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) for a Monticello man.

Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf, 66, is described as five foot ten inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with gray balding hair and green eyes.

According to MBI, LeBoeuf was last seen Friday, September 1 around 6:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Trace Road in Lawrence County. He has a dark blue pullover shirt, black shorts, black sandals, and glasses.

Investigators believe LeBoeuf may be traveling in a white 2006 Ford F-150 bearing the Mississippi tag DBF5875 traveling towards Monticello.

Family members said LeBoeuf suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601-587-2961.