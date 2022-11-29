SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall.

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Murray was last seen on Monday, November 28 just after 1:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 13 in Simpson County. He was wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Family members said Murray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Mendenhall Police Department at 601-847-2641.