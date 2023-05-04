LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Linda Sue Francis, of Brookhaven.

She is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Francis was last seen wearing glasses, a casual shirt, and pants on Wednesday, May 3 around 4:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of California Road in Brookhaven. She was last seen driving a 2006 red Buick Lucerne CRV bearing the Mississippi tag LIB8478.

Family members said Francis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.