JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Colombia Scott, of Jackson.

Scott is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes on Tuesday, September 12 in the 1000 block of Prentiss Street in Jackson.

Colombia Scott (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Scott suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.