JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Hosse Lumpkin, of Jackson.

He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Lumpkin was last seen wearing a gray and black t-shirt with blue jeans with Elizabeth Lumpkin on Wednesday, March 29.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Cedarwood Drive in Jackson, driving south in a gray or silver 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche bearing the Mississippi tag LUMP7.

Family members said Lumpkin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lumpkin, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.