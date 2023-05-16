SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Buddy Earl Beebe, of Forest.

He is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, Beebe was last seen Tuesday, May 16 around 4:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of Langs Mill Road in Forest. He was driving in an unknown direction in a gray 2002 Chevrolet Silverado bearing the Mississippi tag 5RR4852.

Family members said Beebe suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts Beebe, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.