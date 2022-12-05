UPDATE:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Roosevelt McDaniel has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel, of Magnolia.

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 211 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, McDaniel was last seen Friday, December 2 around 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gibson Road in Pike County. He is believed to be in a gray 2020 Rio bearing the Mississippi tag PJC9689.

Family members said McDaniel suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-2323.