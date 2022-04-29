PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel, of Magnolia.

MBI officials said he is five feet and eleven inches tall, 211 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Gibson Road in Pike County on Wednesday, April 27. He was wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans, a white hat and cowboy boots.

He is believed to be driving a 2020 grey Kia Rio with Mississippi tag PJC9689. The direction he may be traveling is unknown.

McDaniel’s family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about McDaniel can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-2323.