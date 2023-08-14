UPDATE:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Irma Dixon Bryant has been cancelled. She has been located and is safe, according to MBI.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Irma Dixon Bryant, of Brookhaven.

She is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Bryant was last seen Sunday, August 13 around 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Ingram Street in Brookhaven. She was walking north of Ingram Street, wearing a pink t-shirt and grey tights.

Family members said Bryant suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424 or 911.