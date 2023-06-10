ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Grady Lee Stanley, of Kosciusko.

He is described as five feet six inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Stanley was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and a blue hat with Ford written on the front. He was last seen Thursday, June 8 around 5:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Chatwin Street in Attala County.

Family members said Stanley suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or 911.