HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Morris Griffin, of Terry.

Griffin is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Monday, June 6, 2022, around 2:00 p.m. in the 7200 block of Dry Grove Road in Hinds County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Griffin was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue dress shirt, and tan loafers.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Griffin, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-352-1521.