UPDATE:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Walter L. Nichols has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to MBI.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Walter L. Nichols, of Clinton.

He is described as six feet two inches tall, weighs 256 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Nichols was last seen on Monday, September 25 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Springridge Road near McRaven Road. He was driving a green 2008 Ford F-150 bearing the Mississippi tag 95V53.

Walter Nichols (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Nichols suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.