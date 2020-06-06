Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old man of Greenwood

1  of  2
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 94-year-old James L. McGee of Greenwood, MS, in Leflore County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 152 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, McGee was last seen Friday, June 5, 2020, at about 8:40am in the 2000 block of Sherman Street in Leflore County wearing cut off blue jean overalls, light blue button up shirt, white crew socks, brown slip on sandals, and a black cap with lights on the bill. 

James L. McGee is believed to be in a brown 1996 Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag of LR11960 or T82369 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say James L. McGee suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.  If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of James L. McGee contact Leflore County Sheriff’s Department at 662-453-5141.

