Silver Alert issued for Antowanna Jones of Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Antowanna Jones of Edwards.

She is described as a black female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 189 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 7:30 pm in the 4000 block of Chichester Road in Hinds County, wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, pajama pants, and black Crocs.

Antowanna Jones, 28, Courtesy: MBI

Antowanna Jones is believed to be in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 Limited bearing MS tag HNY0652 traveling near Highway 27.

Family members say Antowanna Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Antowanna Jones, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.