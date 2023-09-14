BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Vanessa Malisha Dillion, of Brandon.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring with a mole on her left cheek.

According to MBI, Dillion was last seen in Manhattan, New York, near Mount Sinai Hospital on August 23, 2023.

Vanessa Malisha Dillion (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Dillion suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.