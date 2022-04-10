JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old David Johnson of Jackson.

David Johnson, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

MBI officials said Johnson is five feet and seven inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen around 7:45 p.m. walking in an unknown direction on Brown Street in Hinds County on Saturday, April 9. He was wearing tan pants, black shoes, a blue jean shirt and a white hat.

Officials believe he may be accompanied by Carolyn Yam, who is described as a six foot tall woman.

Family members said Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Johnson can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.