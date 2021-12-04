Silver Alert issued for Glenda Webb of Forest

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb of Forest.

She was last seen Friday, December 3, 2021, at about 8:00 p.m. near Hillsboro Ludlow Road in Scott County. Investigators said Webb is believed to be in a 2010 gray Honda Odyssey with a Mississippi tag SBC2580. She was traveling in an unknown direction.

Webb is described as five feet two inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Webb, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.