Silver Alert issued for Hattiesburg woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of investigation issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Angelia Frances Meadows of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, MS.

She is described as a white female, five foot, three inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, she was last seen Saturday, September 14, 2019, at about 5:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Forrest County wearing a peach-colored shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a leopard print purse.

She was last seen walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Angelia Frances Meadows suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Angelia Frances Meadows, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-595-4910 or 601-582-7867.