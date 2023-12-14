JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old Jackson man.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Charlie Barnes was last seen on Tuesday, October 14 in the 400 block of Earl Street.

Authorities said his direction of travel is unknown, as well as his clothing description. However, they said Barnes had a noticeable limp when walking.

Family members said Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Capitol Police Department at 601-359-3125 or 911.