Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Romario Pridgen of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, August 4, at about 6:00 pm in the 600 block of Flag Chapel Road in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Romario Pridgen suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Romario Pridgen, call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.