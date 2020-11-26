Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Deana Blakley of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

According to MBI, Blakely is described as a white female, four feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 156 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at about 11:30 am in the 5900 block of Holmes Court in Hinds County.

Blakely was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a blue gown.

Family members said Deana Blakley suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deana Blakley, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

