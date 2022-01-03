Silver Alert issued for Jacqueline Epps of Lexington

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Jacqueline Epps, 56, of Lexington.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Epps was last seen Sunday, January 2, 2022, just after 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Thurmond Road in Holmes County. She is believed to be in a 2003 gold Lexus ES3 bearing Texas tag 35437L4 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Epps suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-334-0099.