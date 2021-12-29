Silver Alert issued for Kyla Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson of Byram. She is described as four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

Wilson was last seen Tuesday, December 28 around 8:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Highland Drive in Hinds County. According to MBI, she was wearing a red or white shirt and flared pants.

Wilson is believed to be in a white Toyota or Nissan traveling in an unknown direction. Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.