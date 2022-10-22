ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Maddie Naff of Ferriday, Louisiana.

MBI officials said Naff is five feet and four inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a birthmark on her chin.

She was last seen around 11:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Orleans Street in Adams County on Friday, October 21. She was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants. MBI officials said she was walking northwest toward the Mississippi River.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about her location can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-442-2752.