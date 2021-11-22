Silver Alert issued for Malcolm McArthur of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Malcolm McArthur, 20, of Jackson.

McArthur was last seen on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Council Circle. He was walking in an unknown direction.

According to MBI, McArther is described as five feet six inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where McArthur is located, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234.