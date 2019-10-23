Silver Alert issued for Marion County woman

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Sandra Faye Henry of Foxworth, Marion County, MS.

She is described as a black female, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the 1200 block of Mississippi Street in Hinds County.

Sandra Faye Henry is believed to be in a white 2012 Ford Focus, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Sandra Faye Henry suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sandra Faye Henry contact Marion County Sheriff Department at 601-736-2711.