Silver Alert issued for missing Booneville man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a silver alert for 85-year-old William Jumper of Booneville in Prentiss County. Jumper was last seen Tuesday, May 25, 2021 traveling west on I-22 near Veterans Boulevard.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old William Jumper of Booneville.

Jumper is described as five feet and eleven inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue button-up shirt with white squares, and glasses.

According to MBI, Jumper was last seen Tuesday, May 25, at about 3:15 p.m. traveling west on Interstate 22 near Veterans Boulevard in Lee County. He is believed to be in a 2009 gray Chevrolet 1500 bearing Mississippi tag PW13810 traveling west on Interstate 22.

Family members said Jumper suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his location, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.