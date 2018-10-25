Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Hattiesburg woman now canceled

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 11:52 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 12:54 PM CDT

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled a silver alert involving a Hattiesburg woman.

Virginia Barrett has been found and is safe.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Hattiesburg woman Wednesday night.

According to MBI, 84-year-old Virginia Barrett was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday morning at 87 Richburg Road, apt C-1, in Hattiesburg. She was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators said Barrett was traveling in a 2016 black Jeep Cherokee with a license plate that reads: LNM559. She could possibly have a white dog with her.

Barrett is described as a white female, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Family members told MBI Barrett suffers from dementia, which could impair her judgment.

If you know where she is, call the Lamar County Sheriff's Department at 601-744-0165.

