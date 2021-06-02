Silver alert issued for missing Jackson man

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Benny L. Thomas of Jackson in Hinds County.

He’s described as a black male, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, May 26 at about 10:00 am in the 1500 block of East Woodrow Wilson Avenue near the VA Medical Center.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green checkered shirt, and a pair of red, white, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Thomas suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Benny L. Thomas, call Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.