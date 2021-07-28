Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Ronnie J. Burns of Jackson who was last seen on Monday, July 26, 2021.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Ronnie J. Burns of Jackson.

Investigators said Burns was last seen Monday, July 26, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Burns is described as five feet and eleven inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Family members said Burns suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Burns, call Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.