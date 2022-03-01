HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Jackson.

She’s described as five feet three inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Jenkins was last seen Tuesday, February 22, at about 5:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Valley North Boulevard in Hinds County, wearing black tights and a blue sweater.

Jenkins is believed to be in a 2014 white Acura SLX bearing an unknown MS tag and traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jenkins, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.