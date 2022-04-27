JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Kelvin Deshawn Todd, of Jackson

He is described as six feet two inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Todd was last seen Monday, April 25 around 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Taylor Street in Hinds County. He was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Family members said Todd suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.