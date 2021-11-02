Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Latonya Fletcher, of Jackson.

She’s described as five feet eight inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Fletcher was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans on Monday, November 1, 2021. She was seen around 8:23 p.m. in the 5300 block of I-55 South Frontage Road in Hinds County, walking south towards Byram.

Family members said Fletcher suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you know where she is, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.