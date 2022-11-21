RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey, of Pearl.

Causey, 69, is described as five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County. Causey was wearing a black Nike sweat suit and a black New Orleans Saints hat.

Causey was last seen driving towards Gulfport or Louisiana. He is believed to be in a 2007 black Mercedes ES, bearing a Louisiana tag number of XYG265.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Causey, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480 or 911.